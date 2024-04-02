Instacart driver fatally shoots dog belonging to actor Angie Harmon

Actor Angie Harmon, known for roles on "Law & Order" and "Rizolli & Isles," said Monday that an Instacart driver fatally shot one of her dogs during a weekend stop at her home.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirmed elements of her story, saying in a statement that no arrests have been made, no charges have been recommended, and further witnesses will not be sought.

The department said the driver told officers the dog attacked him when he arrived at Harmon's home on the southern side of the city shortly before noon Saturday, and that he fired one shot in self-defense.

“Another dog was present at the residence but did not attack,” police said.

The driver was at the residence to deliver "consumable goods," according to police.

Instacart said in a statement it suspended the driver, reached out to Harmon's household, and is cooperating with police.

"We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident," the company said. "We have no tolerance for violence of any kind."

On Instagram Monday, Harmon, 51, said she was home with her daughters when the dog, Oliver, was shot.

"He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog," she said. "Our [Ring] camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn’t being recorded. The police let him go b/c he claimed 'self defense'. He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn."

The actor, winner of two People's Choice awards for her work on cable television, said the driver was nonchalant even as the family was left "devastated."

She said she recalls the man saying after the shooting, "Yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did."

Harmon has previously described the dog as a German shepherd.

The driver's identity has not been released.