Two months after the murder of U.S. Army veteran and Yale University student Kevin Jiang, the man suspected in his death is still at large in what has now become an international manhunt.

At the request of the U.S. Marshals, an international "red notice" warrant has been issued for Qinxuan Pan on Interpol. The warrant, as described by Interpol, is "a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action." Pan is wanted for murder and second degree larceny.

Pan, a graduate student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and suspect in Jiang's death, was last seen Feb. 11 driving with family members in Brookhaven, Georgia, according to U.S. marshals. He was seen carrying a black backpack and acting strange. This was just five days after the fatal shooting of 26 year-old Jiang, a graduate student at the Yale School of the Environment.

New Haven police have identified Qinxuan Pan as a person of interest in the shooting death of Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang. New Haven Police Dept.

Jiang was found Feb. 6 on the ground outside of his vehicle where he had been shot several times. He had just recently proposed to his fiancé, another Yale graduate student.

Police were investigating whether Jiang had been targeted as a result of road rage following a car accident, however, authorities have yet to confirm a motive.

Pan should be considered “armed and dangerous” and the public should use “extreme caution” around him, New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes said during a press conference shortly after the incident.

Kevin Jiang. via Yale

Authorities had previously obtained two arrest warrants for Pan for the possession of two stolen vehicles — one in North Haven, CT, on the night of the shooting and another outside of Massachusetts.

With no sighting of Pan since early February and the official launch of the manhunt on March 1, the red notice will now extend the search to 194 countries, displaying the notice for international law enforcement in different languages, said Matthew Duffy, the supervisory deputy and public information officer for the District of Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force, in an interview with Fox News.

Jiang was scheduled to graduate from Yale next fall with a Master's degree in environmental science, according to Yale officials. The U.S. Army veteran and National Guard reservist was just a week shy of celebrating his 27th birthday.

Authorities have not disclosed if Pan, who was born in Shanghai, could have fled the U.S. or where he might be at this time.