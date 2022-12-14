An investigation commissioned by the National Women’s Soccer League and its players union found “widespread misconduct” dating back a decade that included instances of sexual abuse, manipulation and mocking players’ bodies.

The 128-page report released Wednesday said there is “widespread misconduct directed at NWSL players.”

The misconduct included “club staff in positions of power made inappropriate sexual remarks to players, mocked players’ bodies, pressured players to lose unhealthy amounts of weight, crossed professional boundaries with players, and created volatile and manipulative working conditions,” the report found. “They used derogatory and insulting language towards players, displayed insensitivity towards players’ mental health, and engaged in retaliation against players who attempted to report or did report concerns. Misconduct against players has occurred at the vast majority of NWSL clubs at various times, from the earliest years of the League to the present.”

The league was founded in 2012 and is the longest-running professional women’s soccer league in U.S. history, the report said.

The league and its players union said in a statement there have been steps taken over the past 14 months to address systemic issues highlighted in the report.

Some of those steps include: strengthening the league-wide anti-harassment policy put in place in 2021; enhancing vetting procedures for new hires and establishing an anonymous league-wide hotline so players can report misconduct.

Another damning report was released in October that documented similar problems that were rife in the league.

That probe was headed by former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, was commissioned after North Carolina Courage Coach Paul Riley was fired and National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned last year in the wake of troubling abuse allegations made by former players.

Yates said that at the outset of the investigation, there was hope the allegations against Riley would be proven to be isolated incidents. “Sadly, that is not what we found,” she told reporters Monday afternoon shortly after the 319-page report was released.

“Our investigation over the past year has revealed a league in which abuse was systematic. Verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct occurred at multiple teams, was perpetrated by several coaches and affected many players.”

She continued: “We also found these issues were not unique or new to the NWSL. Some coaches’ misconduct dates to prior professional leagues and some to youth soccer.”

This is an ongoing story. Please check back for updates.