Investigators believe deadly California blast was caused by device

LOS ANGELES — Authorities in Southern California said Wednesday that they believe that an explosion that killed one woman and seriously injured two others was not an accident and was caused by a device of some kind, but are still investigating how the blast occurred.

"We do not know the motive behind the case at this time," Orange County Undersheriff Don Barnes told reporters at a press briefing at sheriff's department headquarters in Santa Ana.

The blast at a suite in a commercial building in Aliso Viejo, south of Los Angeles, occurred at around 1:10 p.m. PST Tuesday, he said. The two injured women are expected to survive, Barnes said. Another person was treated for smoke inhalation and released, he said.

Paul Delacourt, assistant director in charge of the Los Angeles office of the FBI, speaks to the media on Wednesday in Santa Ana, California, about an explosion at an Aliso Viejo commercial building. Paul Bersebach / The Orange County Register via AP

The explosion took place at a day spa in the building, Barnes said. Police have tentatively identified the dead woman as Ildiko Krajnyak of Trabuco Canyon, California, who is believed to be the owner of the day spa, he added. Barnes initially said she was 40 years old; the sheriff’s office later said that she was 48.

The FBI and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting in the investigation.

"At this point, our working theory is that this explosion was caused by a device, and although the damage was extensive there are some components that we have located at the scene of the explosion that are inconsistent with what one might expect to find at this business," said Paul Delacourt, the assistant FBI director in charge at the Los Angeles field office.

The two women who suffered severe injuries in the explosion were near the blast when it occurred, and are believed to have been patrons of the business, Barnes said. They were undergoing surgery Wednesday, he said.

The explosion is being investigated as a crime. Delacourt said accidental causes of the explosion, like a gas main break, had been ruled out.