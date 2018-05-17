Investigation into deadly California blast leads to arrest

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LOS ANGELES — One person was arrested amid the investigation into an explosion at a commercial building that killed one woman and seriously injured two others, authorities in Southern California said Thursday.

Stephen Beal, 59, of Long Beach was not charged in connection with Tuesday's incident, federal investigators said, but they found a destructive device while serving a search warrant at his Long Beach home.

Beal was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an unregistered destructive device and was expected to appear in federal court Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said Wednesday that they don't believe the blast was an accident and was caused by a device of some kind.

"We do not know the motive behind the case at this time," Orange County Undersheriff Don Barnes said at a news conference at the sheriff's department headquarters in Santa Ana.

Paul Delacourt, assistant director in charge of the Los Angeles office of the FBI, speaks to the media on Wednesday in Santa Ana, California, about an explosion at an Aliso Viejo commercial building. Paul Bersebach / The Orange County Register via AP

The explosion occurred at a suite in a commercial building in Aliso Viejo, south of Los Angeles, at around 1:10 p.m. PT (4:10 p.m. ET) Tuesday, he said. The two injured women are expected to survive, Barnes said. Another person was treated for smoke inhalation and released, he added.

The explosion took place at a day spa in the building, Barnes said. Police have tentatively identified the dead woman as Ildiko Krajnyak of Trabuco Canyon, California, who is believed to be the owner of the day spa.

Barnes initially said she was 40, but the sheriff's office later clarified that she was 48.

The FBI and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting in the investigation.

"At this point, our working theory is that this explosion was caused by a device, and although the damage was extensive there are some components that we have located at the scene of the explosion that are inconsistent with what one might expect to find at this business," said Paul Delacourt, the assistant FBI director in charge at the Los Angeles field office.