March 11, 2019, 7:30 PM GMT By Farnoush Amiri

A South Dakota detective spent nearly 10 years trying to solve a 1981 cold case of an infant found frozen to death in a ditch with no success. With the help of DNA matching on an open-source website, authorities arrested the infant's mother on Friday.

"This was the first time in 38 years we would have anything close to this baby's identity," retired Sioux Falls Detective Michael Webb said.

A newborn's body was found wrapped in a blanket on Feb. 28, 1981, near a cornfield in Sioux Falls, with the infant's umbilical cord still attached, according to a police affidavit.

After no one came forward to claim the deceased victim, a nearby church named him Baby "Andrew" John Doe and had a funeral for him, where 50 people attended. None of the individuals who came to the funeral were his biological parents, police said in a press conference on Friday. The case remained "cold" until Detective Webb reopened it in 2009.

"About 10 years ago we decided to take a different approach to this case," Webb said in a press conference Friday. "This was a unique case since we don't have the victim's family to work with."

Webb, hoping advancements in DNA technology could determine a lead, discovered that all testable evidence had been destroyed in 1995. This meant that the only way to begin an investigation is by exhuming the infant's body and obtaining a DNA profile from the remains.

With the help of researchers at the University of North Texas Health Science Center, Webb was able to send a DNA profile to the South Dakota Forensics Lab, where it was tested for comparisons in the state's DNA database. Researchers tested the profile once every year, as per policy, until February 2018, with no successful matches.

The setbacks left Webb "extremely frustrated," but he said there was something there that kept him on the case. "This case felt solvable, it always felt like we were so close," he said.

The detective then turned to Parabon NanoLabs, a DNA technology company in Virginia that has determined leads in other cold cases around the country.

The lab found two possible genetic familial matches using GEDMatch.com, a free open-source website that allows people to upload their genetic information retrieved from genetic testing companies, mainly to find other relatives or for research.

Last year, authorities in California were able to arrest the elusive Golden State Killer, Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, after using his familial DNA and running it through GEDmatch.com. DeAngelo had been the suspect in 12 murders, 45 rapes and 120 burglaries throughout California in the 1970s and '80s.

For Webb, the open-source website, as well as archival wedding and birth announcements, led researchers to build "limited" family trees, eventually leading them to Theresa Bentaas - the baby's biological mother.

Webb said he received the call with results from the state lab on Feb. 15, the same day he had decided to retire after 25 years on the force.

"It's still a little crazy when I think about it," Webb said. "We did really put it together in a small period of time considering we had absolutely nothing to go off of."

Police interviewed Bentaas, 57, on Feb. 27, which would have been the baby's 38th birthday.

Police arrested and charged her with murder in the first and second degree as well as manslaughter on March 8. She is due in court for an initial hearing in Minnehaha County, S.D., on Monday.

"What's happening is that we are now solving major cases in these sometimes decades-long cold cases," Webb said. "DNA has come a long way and in law enforcement, this genealogy websites are now resourceful tools in our investigation."

Steven Armentrout, CEO of Parabon NanoLabs, said that this technology is proving to be "extraordinarily effective" and that their researchers are using it to solve almost one case a week.

"This is a way for investigators to be much more efficient and effective," Armentrout said.