Iowa authorities continue massive search for missing 11-year-old boy

Authorities in Iowa are continuing their search for Xavior Harrelson, a missing 11-year boy who disappeared last Thursday.

"As we receive information, we are exhausting those investigative leads," said Mitch Mortvedt, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations Assistant Director, according to NBC affiliate KWWL of Waterloo.

"We are also expanding our search perimeter in and around the Montezuma area," he said.

Dozens of volunteers and officers were involved in Sunday's and Monday's search for Harrelson, who just turned 11 over the weekend, according to the station. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said that his disappearance was being classified as a missing child case and not a child abduction.

Harrelson was last seen at about 11 a.m. CT on Thursday wearing blue pajama bottoms, a red t-shirt and black tennis shoes in Montezuma, about 60 miles east of Des Moines, according to the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office.

He was described as 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds, according to his missing person flyer. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Xavior Harrelson. Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office

Susan Boss, a nearby resident, told KWWL that she felt obligated to help however she could because Montezuma was a small, tight-knit community.

"This is what we do," she said. "In Iowa when people need others we are going to stand up and be right beside them."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-2107.