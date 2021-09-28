Iowa boy, 12, dies after falling off homecoming parade float

A 12-year-old Iowa boy died Friday after falling off a homecoming day parade float and getting run over, according to officials.

"It is with great sadness that I write to inform you that one of our junior high students, Kage McDonald, passed away today," Westwood Community School District Superintendent Jay Lutt wrote in a message to parents Friday.

"Kage had an enormous heart and I enjoyed every interaction I had with him. He was a tough kid who worked hard at everything he did. He will be missed and remembered by all who knew him," Lutt wrote in the message, which he shared with NBC News.

McDonald was flown to a hospital after falling from the homecoming float outside the Westwood Community School building, NBC affiliate KTIV reported. Woodbury County Deputy William Brooks told The Associated Press on Saturday that the boy was run over after he fell from the float.

The game was postponed until Saturday. On Friday, families from the school gathered at the football field to honor McDonald.

Lutt said counselors and clergy would be made available to students and staff.