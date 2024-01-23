IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Iowa boy, 13, dies days after he was hit by an SUV while sledding

Adam McWherter was sledding at his home in the eastern Iowa town of Anamosa.
/ Source: The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

ANAMOSA, Iowa — An Iowa boy has died, days after his sled crossed in front of an SUV and was struck.

The Iowa State Patrol said 13-year-old Adam McWherter was injured Jan. 10 while sledding at his home in the eastern Iowa town of Anamosa. He was struck when the sled went into a road.

Adam was hospitalized after the accident but died Saturday.

The patrol said the accident remains under investigation.

The crash comes nearly two years after a boy who was sledding died in a hit-and-run in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. A pickup driver kept going after striking the 12-year-old victim, police said.

The Associated Press