Ireland Baldwin opens up about rape, having two abortions: ‘I chose me’

Ireland Baldwin revealed that she experienced two abortions, one as the result of rape and the other during a former relationship.

“I don’t feel that it is anyone’s responsibility to talk about this if they don’t feel comfortable,” Baldwin, 26, said in a Sunday TikTok video following the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade and make abortion rights a state decision.

Baldwin said her first abortion happened after she was raped as a teenager, and she told no one at the time what had happened.

She said she later got pregnant while in a relationship that has since ended. “We were very unhappy together,” she said in the video on social media. “And he made it pretty clear that he never wanted kids or marriage — he barely wanted to be in a serious relationship.”

“I chose to get an abortion because I know exactly what it felt like to be born between two people who hated each other,” she said.

Ireland’s parents are actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, who married in 1993 and divorced in 2002, when Ireland was 7.

During an April episode of “Red Table Talk,” Basinger said she “went through a heavy-duty, very out loud when you’re in the public, divorce” which was a “very rough time” for Ireland, who also appeared in the episode.

However, Basinger said the former couple are on better terms today.

A spokesperson for Alec Baldwin declined to comment on Ireland’s TikTok. And a spokesperson for Basinger did not immediately reply to arequest for comment.

“Could I have had that baby and put that baby up for adoption?” said Ireland. “Maybe. Maybe not.”

“But choosing to raise a baby without my own financial security, without a loving and supportive partner, that wasn’t going to work for me,” she said. “I chose me, and I would choose me again.”

“It’s your life,” she said. “It’s your choice.”

Baldwin said she was sharing her story to make other women feel “supported and loved.”

When she was a teenager, Baldwin said, she was raped: “I was completely unconscious when it happened, and it changed the course of the rest of my life.”

At the time — and for years — Baldwin didn’t tell anyone what happened. “The only person who knew was a nurse that treated me shortly after,” she said. “And I didn’t even tell my own boyfriend at the time. Not my parents, no one.”

But keeping that secret caused “a lot of hurt” and Baldwin said she “spiraled.”

“I lost control of my life. I drank a lot more, I partied a lot more, I self-medicated,” she said. “I was in other abusive and toxic relationships and friendships” to distract herself from pain.

With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 court case that protected abortion as a constitutional right, many women have told their private stories on social media.

Ireland said she has been pondering what her life would be today, had she not had an abortion and raised a child.

“Mind you, I have medical resources, money and support that a lot of women do not have access to,” she said. “It would have simply been traumatizing and impossible.”