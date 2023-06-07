The Iron Sheik, pro wrestling legend and social media star, dies at 81

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Pro wrestling legend and pop culture fixture the Iron Sheik, who embraced his role as "one of the most notorious villains" in the entertainment genre's history, has died, his team said Wednesday.

He was 81.

The announcement was made on the wrestler's popular Twitter feed, which has more than 640,000 followers.

The statement did not offer any details of how the man, born Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, died.

The Iron Shiek "transcended the realm of sports entertainment" with "his larger-than-life persona, incredible charism, and unparalleled in-ring skills" that "captivated audiences around the globe," according to the statement.

The all-caps tweet pinned at the top of his Twitter feed summed up the performer's sunny personality, as filtered through his often-profanity laced persona: "TAKE A MINUTE OF YOUR DAY TO BE NICE TO SOMEONE YOU DUMB SON OF A B----."

