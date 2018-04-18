Island-wide blackout hits Puerto Rico nearly seven months after Hurricane Maria

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

An island-wide blackout has hit Puerto Rico, which is struggling with an increasingly unstable power grid nearly seven months after Hurricane Maria.

Geraldo Quiñones López, a spokesman for the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, or PREPA, told NBC News early Wednesday afternoon that there was "zero percent" power generation on the island.

"The breakdown affected the entire electrical system and generating plants," he said.

Crews were investigating the cause of the blackout and it could take 24 to 36 hours to fully restore power, he added.

PREPA said in a post on Twitter that it was prioritizing re-establishing power to hospitals, the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, pumping systems for the Puerto Rico Aqueducts and Sewers Authority and central banks. Officials were set to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. ET.

It's the first time since Category-4 storm Maria hit the island on Sept. 20 that Puerto Rico has experienced a full island-wide blackout.

Some 40,000 power customers are still without even normal electricity service as a result of the hurricane.

Just last week, 840,000 customers were left without power after two electrical lines failed, causing a massive blackout. One of the lines was affected by a tree that fell during unrelated power restoration efforts elsewhere on the island.