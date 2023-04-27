“Jackass” star Brandon "Bam" Margera turned himself in to authorities in Pennsylvania Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest this week in an alleged assault, officials said.

Margera, 43, surrendered to Pennsylvania State Police in Avondale, police said.

He was preliminary arraigned and his unsecured bail was set at $50,000, police said. His next court hearing is scheduled for May 25.

Authorities said Monday that an arrest warrant had been issued for Margera, one of the creators of "Jackass."

Pennsylvania State Police said Margera, of Thornton, Pennsylvania, was involved in a physical confrontation atabout 11 a.m. Sunday in Pocopson Township, about 40 miles west of Philadelphia.

Police were alerted to a “disturbance,” and Margera caused someone minor injuries, they said.

“Margera fled into a wooded area” before police arrived.

Court documents indicate Margera is accused of simple assault, harassment and terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident occurred at a Margera family home.

Margera is accused of assaulting and threatening to shoot someone.

“I’ll kill you. I’ll put a bullet in your head,” Margera is alleged to have told the victim, according to the complaint.

Margera is accused of punching that person in the face and grabbing them by the arm, the document said.

He also “threatened to kill everyone in the house,” according to the complaint.

The complaint listed three other people as targets of Margera’s alleged threats.

Margera said in 2021 that he had been illegally fired from the “Jackass” franchise’s fourth film, “Jackass Forever.”

Margera, who helped create the video series that inspired the “Jackass” TV show and films, filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Paramount, co-star Johnny Knoxville, producer Spike Jonze and director Jeffrey Tremaine, alleging that he had been wrongfully fired. He sought millions in compensation.

Margera alleged in the lawsuit that Knoxville, Jonze and Tremaine made an unannounced visit to a drug rehabilitation facility in 2019 and “accosted him and coerced him” into signing a “wellness agreement” that required frequent drug tests to remain involved in the franchise.

Margera, who was fired after production began for “Jackass Forever,” said in his suit that he was terminated after a drug test showed he was taking the prescription drug Adderall.

“Defendants knew full well that Margera had to take Adderall to treat his attention deficit disorder. He had been on this medication for several years,” the suit said.

According to court records, Margera requested a dismissal of the case last year.