Jackson Mahomes, influencer brother of Patrick Mahomes, arrested and charged with sexual battery

Jackson Mahomes, TikTok influencer and brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was taken into custody Wednesday morning and charged with sexual battery.

Court documents say Mahomes, 22, allegedly touched someone without consent in a sexual manner and used physical force with another unnamed person on Feb. 25, NBC News affiliate KSHB reports.

The incident happened at a restaurant in Overland Park, Kansas, a spokesperson for the Overland Park Police Department told NBC News.

Mahomes was booked into the Johnson County Jail on three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery, KSHB reported.

He is currently being held on a $100,000 bond, court records showed. He is due for a court appearance Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

Brandon Davies, the attorney representing Mahomes, declined a request to comment, referencing a court order that prohibited him and Mahomes from discussing the case.

When video appearing to show the incident was published by The Kansas City Star in March, Davies wrote in a statement at the time: "Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context."

"Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter," he continued.

Mahomes has over 1 million followers on TikTok, where he has frequently posted videos of himself dancing at Chiefs games or other functions featuring his superstar brother.