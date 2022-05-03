He’s protested abortions outside Mississippi’s sole clinic for years. Now he might retire.

JACKSON, Miss. — For 38 years, David Lane has stood outside abortion clinics across Mississippi, trying to dissuade the patients who were seeking a form of reproductive health care that has been protected since 1973.
On Tuesday, he stood in the street outside the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the last abortion clinic in the state. Wearing a cap that nodded to his past as an Army medic, he waved pamphlets at passersby.
In a few weeks, the choice Lane was seeking to influence may no longer be available in Mississippi.
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the legitimacy Tuesday of a leaked draft opinion, first reported by Politico, indicating that the majority of the court favors overturning Roe v. Wade. While the court hasn’t issued its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, if it follows the draft opinion a Mississippi law banning abortions with few exceptions would go into effect.
And Lane, 78, who is outside the clinic frequently, would begin spending his time differently.
“I’ll probably get to fish a little bit,” he said.
While the deepest consequences of the pending decision will ultimately fall on people of reproductive age, activists who support and oppose abortion rights are also confronting a new reality. For decades, demonstrators and clinic escorts galvanized by Roe v. Wade have faced off outside abortion clinics. Now, they’re at the precipice of their life’s work, or nightmare, being fulfilled.
Derenda Hancock, who helps shield patients at the Jackson clinic from protesters, started her morning on Tuesday much as she has for almost a decade. She put on her rainbow-striped vest identifying her as a member of the volunteers known as the Pink House Defenders, a reference to the facility’s bubblegum exterior, and kept watch as patients began to trickle in.
“My people are tough,” she said, referring to the team that shows up every day to support patients. “They’re strong. They knew what to expect. We just didn’t know it was yesterday.”
Hancock is unsure of her next steps if the facility shutters.
“If the clinic’s not here, the Pink House Defenders aren’t here,” she said.
But she’s confident that even if Roe falls, the anti-abortion rights movement won’t be quelled.
Hancock is a co-founder of We Engage, a nonprofit group that encourages clinic volunteers to push back against anti-abortion rights protesters, rather than ignore them or remain silent. The organization is based in Mississippi, but it may expand into other states as attention shifts.
“We may try to develop that and do more with that,” she said. “The antis are still going to be out there.”
For now, the clinic remains open. Shannon Brewer, its director, is waiting for the ruling to shape the clinic’s future. In an interview, she outlined the possibility of opening a new site in New Mexico.
Lane, the anti-abortion rights protester, will likely remain closer to home.
“I wouldn’t spend half my life here,” he said of what he would do if Roe falls. He said he might move on to “street preaching” or working with orphanages.
Lane said his younger brother, who is also a fixture outside the clinic, told him recently, “I’m so sorry we didn’t get to do what we thought we would do when we got old,” like travel.
But Lane wasn’t making any immediate plans. He said he still had doubts about whether the institution that decided the landmark case would really overturn it.
In the midmorning sun Tuesday, Jean Folsom, a local lawyer, walked over to the clinic from the coffee shop across the street and told Hancock that she was “gutted.”
“It really means a lot you’re out here,” Folsom said.
She had donated to Planned Parenthood and a local fund supporting patients at the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, but she had never interacted with the defenders. The leaked opinion gave her the nerve.
“I don’t know how many more days I’ll see them,” she said. “If that decision comes out in June or July, the trigger laws on the books in Mississippi will undoubtedly shut down this clinic. And it fills me with a deep sense of sadness.”