Jackson State University in Mississippi says lockdown lifted after shooting near campus

Jackson State University in Mississippi had a brief campus lockdown Wednesday after initially saying it had an active shooter.
University spokesman L.A. Warren later said that the shooting occurred in a parking lot across the street from the campus and a man, not a student, was shot in the leg and hospitalized.
The suspect has not yet been arrested and the Jackson Police Department is handling the investigation.
The school initially tweeted that there was a threat on campus at about 11:40 a.m. and said the suspected shooter was in a black Honda Accord. "The entire campus community should take shelter immediately," the post read.
The school announced about half an hour later, shortly after noon, that the lockdown had been lifted "and the campus community is no longer under threat of an active shooter."
Jackson police said in a tweet that the victim's wounds do not appear life-threatening. They do not have a motive for the shooting.
Jackson State is a historically black university in the city of Jackson. It has nearly 9,000 students, according to its website.