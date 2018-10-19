Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A jail doctor in Michigan has been arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual behavior with three female inmates during medical examines, authorities announced Friday.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said photo and video evidence of the alleged behavior were found on a cellphone belonging to Dr. Steven Cogswell, who had been contracted through Correct Care Solutions to treat inmates at the Macomb County Jail.

Wickersham said deputies at the jail were alerted to the alleged misconduct in September when they received a note from a female inmate saying two other inmates complained that the doctor had inappropriately touched their genitals during examinations.

During an investigation, officials learned that a third inmate made a similar complaint and said she had performed a sexual act on the doctor in exchange for candy and tobacco.

Wickersham said the victims are 27, 29 and 31.

"This man's actions were an outrageous abuse of power," Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said in a news release Thursday. "Doctor Cogswell had access to vulnerable women and sexually exploited them. This type of despicable behavior from a medical professional will not be tolerated."

Wickersham said all three victims were alone in the examination room with Cogswell when the alleged incidents happened. He said Correct Care Solutions does not have a policy that requires a nurse is present during examines, but the company is now working on implementing one.

Cogswell was hired by Correct Care Solutions in August 2018 and began working at the jail soon after. He was fired from Macomb County Jail on September 14. Correct Care Solution terminated the doctor's employment with the company on October 10, Wickersham said.

Cogswell turned himself in on Friday and is charged with six counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct, each count a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.