Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By David K. Li

The suspect charged in the kidnapping of Jayme Closs and murder of her parents in their Wisconsin home has no criminal record and wasn't an immediate suspect in the grisly crime, officials said Friday.

Jake Patterson was arrested in connection to the slayings of James Closs, 56, and his wife Denise Closs, 46, and the kidnapping of Jayme Closs, 13, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.

Patterson, 21 is from Gordon, Wisconsin, the town where Jayme was found, which is about 70 miles from the family's Barron home. The latest census data shows the town has a population of 743 people.

While authorities believe Jayme Closs was his intended target, it wasn't immediately clear what previous connection, if any, Patterson had with the family, authorities said.

The northwest Wisconsin community of Gordon, where Patterson lived, was "not on our radar," Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.