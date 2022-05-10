James Cromwell, 'Babe' and 'Succession' actor, glues himself to NYC Starbucks counter in milk protest

Actor and noted animal rights activist James Cromwell glued his hand to the counter of a Starbucks in New York City on Tuesday in protest, saying the company charges more for plant-based milk alternatives.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) posted live video of the stunt on social media, showing the 82-year-old star of the "Babe" movies and HBO's "Succession" voicing his concerns while wearing a “Free the Animals” t-shirt.

Starbucks customers pay more for drinks if they ask for a plant-based alternative to milk, according to Cromwell.

"There's no reason for it except greed," Cromwell told customers. "Will you stop charging more for vegan milk? When will you stop raking in huge profits while customers, animals and the environment suffer?"

A representative for the coffee juggernaut did not immediately return multiple phone calls and emails by NBC News on Tuesday seeking the company's response.

Cromwell said Starbucks is guilty of enforcing a "senseless up-charge" against customers seeking a milk alternative.

The activist, nominated for a best supporting actor Oscar for the first "Babe" film in 1995 and a star of 1997 best picture nominee "L.A. Confidential," glued his hand to the counter of the Starbucks on Broadway between West 39th and 40th Streets.

He decried the practice of separating dairy cows from their calves and then taking the milk that would have gone to nourishing those newborns.

"Mother cows cry for their infants for days," said Cromwell, who plays anti-capitalist Uncle Ewan Roy on the critically acclaimed "Succession."

"These mothers must endure the loss a child over and over again. They suffer no less than human mothers would."

Cromwell peeled his hand off the counter about half an hour after the protest began, the video shows. No one was arrested, PETA said.