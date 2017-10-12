James Van Der Beek became the latest male TV star to say he had been the victim of sexual misconduct as he joined Terry Crews in expressing support for women who have made similar accusations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

James Van Der Beek Rich Fury / Getty Images file

Both actors revealed their experiences in Twitter posts on Wednesday.

“I’ve had my ass grabbed by older, powerful men, I’ve had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger,” wrote Van Der Beek, who is best known for "Dawson’s Creek."

“My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates,” posted Crews, who achieved fame on "Everybody Hates Chris" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

Van Der Beek and Crews said they understood why victims often don’t come forward.

“There’s a power dynamic that feels impossible to overcome,” Van Der Beek said.

“Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless,” said Crews, who is a former NFL linebacker.

This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME. (1/Cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

The Weinstein scandal exploded after back-to-back reports by The New Yorker magazine and The New York Times detailed alleged sexual harassment by the producer spanning decades. Weinstein was subsequently fired by the company he co-founded.

Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cara Delevigne are among those who have come forward with allegations.

The producer's spokesman has said Weinstein “unequivocally denied” non-consensual sex, and said there were never any acts of retaliation against any swomen for refusing his advances.

Terry Crews Greg Doherty / FilmMagic file

Meanwhile, the Cannes Film Festival issued a statement Thursday condemning Weinstein’s behavior as “unacceptable” and “inexcusable.”

“Our thoughts go to the victims, to those who had the courage to come forward and to all the others,” it added.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that it "finds the conduct described in the allegations against Harvey Weinstein to be repugnant, abhorrent, and antithetical to the high standards of the Academy and the creative community it represents."