Jason Aldean gives update after suffering heat exhaustion and running offstage during concert

Jason Aldean said he’s feeling “a lot better” after running off the stage early during a Connecticut show over the weekend due “a combination of dehydration and heat exhaustion” that abruptly ended his performance.

The country music star provided an update on his condition on July 16, saying he has been treated with multiple IVs after he cut his show short the previous night at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford and did not return.

“Had a lot of people checking on me today after hearing about what happened last night at the show in Connecticut,” he said in a video he posted on Twitter. “Just wanted to let you know thanks to everybody that’s called in checking, I’m doing fine.

“Just one of those things,” he continued. “I was hot, I was playing golf all day yesterday and got to the show, and it was a combination of dehydration and just heat exhaustion.”

Xfinity Theatre officials wrote on Facebook on July 16 that Alden was “experiencing heat stroke” during the performance.

“I hear a lot of stuff going around, heat stroke and all this stuff,” Aldean said. “I don’t think it was quite that serious, but it was pretty intense last night at the show. Anybody that was at the show knows how hot it was.

“I knew it was coming, I was trying to get through as much of the show as I could, and eventually it was just like I knew it wasn’t going to happen, and I was trying to just get off stage and figure out what was going on.”

Aldean and Xfinity Theatre announced the show will be rescheduled for a later date. It was the second night of his 41-city “Highway Desperado” tour.

“To everybody that came out to the show last night, thank you guys so much for being there,” he said. “Obviously it’s not the way I wanted the show to end. Not what I was hoping for on our first week of the tour by any means.”

Aldean played a show in Saratoga Springs, New York, on July 16, one night after the show was cut short in Hartford.

“Again, I apologize for cutting the show short, but we’ll come back and make it up to you and I’m feeling a lot, lot better so thank you guys for checking in,” he said.

Aldean’s rough night on stage comes as a record-setting heat wave has spread across much of the country.