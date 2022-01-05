Jason Derulo accused of 'battery' after being called Usher at Vegas club

Singer Jason Derulo was involved in an altercation with two people in Las Vegas Tuesday after someone allegedly cursed at him and called him Usher, according to police and media reports.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a hotel nightclub after 2 a.m. and found Derulo, 32, had "committed a battery against two individuals."

The victims did not want to press charges, but Derulo was told by hotel security to leave the property under a trespass order.

Media reports including video posted on TMZ said Derulo struck at least one person near an escalator after someone cursed him and refereed to him as singer Usher Raymond.

Police said no police report was taken because the people involved did not want to prosecute.

Derulo has sold millions of songs since 2009 and has 11 Platinum singles including “Wiggle,” “Talk Dirty,” “Want to Want Me,” and “Whatcha Say.”