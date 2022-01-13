Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are splitting after four years of marriage.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times,” the couple said Wednesday in a statement on Momoa’s Instagram.

“A revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.

“And so ~ We share our family news: That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ but so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, married in October 2017 after dating for more than a decade. It was the first marriage for Momoa and the second for Bonet who had been married to rockstar Lenny Kravitz from 1987 to 1993.

The couple share two children: son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, 13, and daughter Lola Iolani Momoa, 14.

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived,” they said in their statement. “We free each other ~ to be who we are learning to become… our devotion unwavering to this sacred life and our Children.”

The joint statement was signed “J & L” with the valediction: “Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer ... May Love Prevail.”