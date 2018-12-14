Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By David K. Li

A judge on Friday refused to grant a new trial to the former Chicago police officer convicted of murdering teenager Laquan McDonald, in a fatal shooting caught on tape.

Jason Van Dyke wore a jail-issued jumpsuit and Department of Corrections windbreaker in court as his lawyers asked Judge Vincent Gaughan to set aside a jury's guilty verdicts for second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery, which is one for every bullet fired, NBC Chicago reported.

Gaughan denied requests for both a new trial and for the verdicts to be thrown out.

Van Dyke was convicted on Oct. 5 in the fatal shooting of McDonald on Oct. 20, 2014. Dashcam video captured the deadly incident and appeared to show McDonald, 17, walking away from police when Van Dyke opened fire.

Van Dyke is now scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 18. He faces up to 20 years behind bars.