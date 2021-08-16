Jay Cutler cut from Uber Eats ads over anti-mask views

Former NFL player Jay Cutler says he lost an advertising partnership with Uber Eats over his views on wearing masks.

"Lost a commercial with Uber eats partnering with the NFL," Cutler, who played in the NFL from 2006 to 2017, tweeted on Friday. "Was going to film in LA, 'views aren't aligned.' Guess they don't like future School board members. Frees up my weekend."

In a statement issued to NBC News on Monday, an Uber spokesperson said: “We are proud of all the work Uber has done over the last year to help get as many people vaccinated as possible. As such, we prefer to partner with those who support that work.”

The news comes after Cutler used his Twitter account to speak out against mask mandates for schoolchildren. He also hinted at running for a school board position in Tennessee, where he now resides.

"Going to get back on Twitter. It’s been a long time," Cutler tweeted on August 9. "Pretty sure Instagram is about to kick me off so I need a backup plan. Let’s do this"

The next day, Cutler tweeted his opposition to a mask mandate for Williamson County, Tennessee, schoolchildren.

On August 12, Cutler tweeted that he had learned the next local school board election is scheduled for 2024, adding that he needed to gather 100 signatures and a petition to run.

"Going to start getting John Hancocks today," Cutler wrote.