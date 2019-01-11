Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Elisha Fieldstadt

Nearly three months after police discovered Jayme Closs' parents murdered in their Wisconsin home — and no sign of Jayme — the teen was found alive Thursday, about 70 miles from where she vanished.

A suspect was taken into custody shortly after a Douglas County resident found the teen. Not much else is known about the suspect or what Closs has been through since Oct. 15, the day her parents' bodies were found, but police plan to hold a press conference Friday at 10 a.m. CST (11 a.m. ET).

Here's what we do know:

Closs missing, parents dead

Police in the small city of Barron arrived at the Closs home just four minutes after an early morning 911 call to find two adults dead and their 13-year-old daughter missing.

James Closs, 56, and his wife Denise, 46, were shot to death, but no weapons were found at the scene, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said at the time. The door of the house had been kicked in.

Jayme wasn't home when law enforcement arrived, and Fitzgerald said investigators were "considering her missing and endangered."

Police said they believed Jayme had been home at the time of the killings, but never said she was considered a suspect in her parents' deaths.

The 911 call appeared to have come from Denise Closs' cellphone, according to dispatch logs. Police described the call as "unusual" because the caller didn't communicate with the dispatcher, but yelling and a cry for help could be heard in the background.

The investigation

Barron County sheriffs weren't the only ones searching for Jayme. The FBI immediately got involved with the case, and law enforcement agencies all over the country were told to be on the lookout for a 5 feet tall, 100-pound teenage girl with green eyes and strawberry blonde hair.

The day after Jayme's disappearance, the Miami Police Department said she may have been spotted in the city with two men. Wisconsin authorities quickly determined that information wasn't "credible."

Investigators in Wisconsin were focused on the area near her home and school, about 45 miles northwest of Eau Claire. They had also interviewed her friends.

About a week after Jayme went missing, Fitzgerald asked for 2,000 volunteers to "walk specific areas in or around the crime scene ... looking for anything and everything that may be of evidentiary value." Investigators said they believed Jayme was still alive, but couldn't say whether the attack on her family was random or targeted.

Calls for tips led to thousands, and police conducted hundreds of interviews in an effort to find Jayme.

At one point, police were specifically asking for tips about a red or orange Dodge Challenger and a black Ford Edge or Acura MDX sport utility vehicle. It's unclear if those vehicles ultimately had any connection to the case.

A suspicious break-in

On the day before Halloween, which was also the day of Jayme's parents' funeral, a Wisconsin man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing their home.

Kyle Jaenke-Annis, 32, admitted to taking items from the home, and a search found he had stuffed two tank tops, a girl's dress and two pairs of girl's underwear in his coat pocket. The suspect told deputies that he took the items because he was "curious about what size Jayme was" and they were items no one would miss.

Jaenke-Annis also said he did not know the Closs family, but he did work at the same Jennie-O Turkey Store that James and Denise Closs worked at.

Jaenke-Annis was charged with burglary but cleared of any involvement in the disappearance of Jayme.

Closs found alive

"Call 911, this is Jayme Closs!" a neighbor told Kristin Kasinskas just as she was arriving home from work to her home near the town of Gordon around 4 p.m. (5 p.m. ET) on Thursday, 87 days after Closs first went missing.

"I knew it was her the second she walked in the door," Kasinskas told NBC affiliate KARE.

She immediately called police and then waited with the teen for about a half hour. Kasinskas said in that time, Jayme indicated to her that she had been taken and kept in a home just a few doors down. Jayme also told Kasinskas that her parents had been killed.

Kasinskas, a teacher, said the teen looked "slender" and "a little unkempt, but okay overall."

"Shortly after" the Douglas County Sheriff's Office located Jayme, a suspect was taken into custody, the Barron County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Jayme was to be reunited with family on Thursday night, the statement said.