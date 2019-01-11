Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Doha Madani and Associated Press

Jayme Closs, the Wisconsin girl missing since her parents were killed in October, has been found alive.

Jayme was 13 when she went missing on Oct. 15, the date her parents were found fatally shot in their home.

She has been located alive in Douglas County, Wisconsin, and a suspect was taken into custody Thursday, the Barron County Sheriff's Department in Wisconsin announced.

Douglas County is at the far northwest corner of the state, about 70 miles north of Barron, where the Closs family lived.

Jayme Closs Barron County Sheriff's Department / via Facebook

No information on her condition has been released at this time.

The sheriff's statement said that its department "could not have endured this case without the support of the public and I want to thank them for all the support and help."

Authorities began to search for the teenager after deputies called to the Closs home in the city of Barron found her parents, James Closs, 56, and his wife, Denise, 46, slain.

Deputies arrived at the home around four minutes after the end of a 911 call, which appeared to come from the mother's cellphone, according to dispatch logs. They found the victims, but Jayme was not there and no gun was found, the Barron County sheriff said at the time.

Detectives pursued thousands of tips, watched dozens of surveillance videos and conducted numerous searches in the effort to find her.

Authorities were joined by about 2,000 community volunteers during the initial searches for the missing teen. Law enforcement agencies across the country were put on alert after Jayme's disappearance gained nationwide media attention and thousands of tips poured in.

Authorities will be holding a press conference Friday at 10 a.m. local time (11 a.m. ET).