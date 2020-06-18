Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Minyvonne Burke, Clare Hiler and The Associated Press

Jean Kennedy Smith, a former U.S. ambassador to Ireland and the last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy, died Wednesday night in Manhattan, her daughter said. She was 92.

"She lived an amazing life," her daughter Kym Smith told NBC News in a statement Thursday.

Kennedy was born on Feb. 20, 1928, in Boston, Massachusetts to Rose and Joseph Kennedy.

She moved to New York City after marrying transportation executive Stephen E. Smith in 1956. They had four children together.

Her siblings included older brother Joseph Kennedy Jr., who was killed during World War II; Kathleen Kennedy, who died in a 1948 plane crash; President Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1963 and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, who was killed in 1968.

Sen. Edward Kennedy, the youngest of the Kennedy siblings, died of brain cancer in August 2009, the same month their sister Eunice Kennedy Shriver died.

The Kennedy family in their living room in Bronxville, New York in 1938. From left, Joseph P. Kennedy Sr., Patricia, John F. Kennedy, Jean, Eunice, Robert, Kathleen, Edward, Rosemary, Joseph P. Kennedy Jr. and Rose. Bachrach / Getty Images

Smith was viewed for much of her life as a quiet Kennedy sister who shunned the spotlight. In her memoir, “The Nine of Us,” published in 2016, she wrote that her childhood seemed “unexceptional" for much of the time.

This site is protected by recaptcha

“It is hard for me to fully comprehend that I was growing up with brothers who eventually occupy the highest offices of our nation, including president of the United States,” she explained. “At the time, they were simply my playmates. They were the source of my amusement and the objects of my admiration.”

Though she never ran for office, she campaigned for her brothers, traveling the country for then-Sen. John F. Kennedy as he sought the presidency in 1960.

Prior to JFK's assassination in November 1963, Smith stepped in that year for a traveling Jacqueline Kennedy and co-hosted a state dinner for Ireland’s president.

The same year, she accompanied her brother — the first Irish Catholic president in the U.S. — on his famous visit to Ireland. Their great-grandfather, Patrick Kennedy, was from Dunganstown in County Wexford in southeastern Ireland.

Three decades later, Smith was appointed ambassador to Ireland by President Bill Clinton, who called her “as Irish as an American can be.”

During her confirmation hearing, she recalled the trip to that country with her brother, describing it as “one of the most moving experiences of my own life.”

As ambassador, she played a role in the Northern Ireland peace process. She helped persuade Clinton to grant a controversial visa in 1994 to Gerry Adams, chief of the Irish Republican Army-linked Sinn Fein party. The move defied the British government, which branded Adams as a terrorist.

She later called criticism of her actions toward the IRA “unfortunate” and said she thought history would credit the Clinton administration with helping the peace process in Northern Ireland.

Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern said in 1998, “It is not an understatement to say that if (the visa for Adams) didn’t happen at the time, perhaps other events may not have fallen into place.”

In 1996, though, Smith was reprimanded by Secretary of State Warren Christopher for punishing two of her officers who objected to the visa for Adams.

In December 1998, Smith again risked controversy by taking communion in a Protestant cathedral in Dublin, going against the bishops of her Roman Catholic church.

Her decision was a strong personal gesture of support for Irish President Mary McAleese, a fellow Catholic who had been criticized by Irish bishops for joining in the Protestant communion service.

“Religion, after all, is about bringing people together,” Smith told The Irish Times. “We all have our own way of going to God.”

When she stepped down as ambassador in 1998, she received Irish citizenship for “distinguished service to the nation.”

