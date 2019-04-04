Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 4, 2019, 5:37 PM GMT / Updated April 4, 2019, 6:20 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

Amazon's founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos have reached a divorce settlement.

The world's wealthiest person, whose portfolio includes The Washington Post, and his wife announced the dissolution of their marriage in separate statements on Twitter.

MacKenzie Bezos said she will be giving Jeff Bezos all of her interests in the Post and his space exploration company, Blue Origin, and 75 percent of their Amazon stock, as well as voting control of her shares to “support his continued contributions with the teams of these incredible companies.”

"Grateful to have finished the process of dissolving my marriage with Jeff with support from each other and everyone who reached out to us in kindness," MacKenzie Bezos said.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, MacKenzie Bezos will retain roughly 4 percent of Amazon's outstanding common stock, worth about $35.6 billion, which will make her the third-biggest shareholder at the company, CNBC reported.

Jeff Bezos will remain the richest person in the world, with a net worth above $110 billion, per early Thursday afternoon stock prices, according to CNBC.

They expect an official divorce decree to be issued in early July, the SEC filing states.

The couple, who married in 1993 and have four children, said they looked forward to their new relationship as co-parents. "I’m so grateful to all my friends and family for reaching out with encouragement and love. It means more than you know. MacKenzie most of all," Jeff Bezos wrote. "I’m grateful for her support and for her kindness in this process."

They announced in January they would divorce.