Jennifer Aniston says 'anti-vaxxers' are no longer in her 'weekly routine'

Jennifer Aniston says some people who refuse to get the Covid-19 vaccine are no longer in her "weekly routine," adding that their reluctance to get the shot is based on "fear or propaganda."

In an interview with InStyle, which will feature "The Morning Show" and "Friends" star on its September cover, Aniston repeatedly expressed that she is an admirer of medical professionals and a fan of all things science.

When talking about her news-watching habits, she said she had to cut back a bit during the pandemic because of the constant "insanity."

And some of the craziness persists, Aniston said.

"There's still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts. It's a real shame," she said. "I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose (whether or not they had been vaccinated), and it was unfortunate."

While filming the second season of "The Morning Show," Aniston and the rest of the crew and cast adhered to strict Covid protocols, she said. But "I was able to walk into it pretty centered, knowing we had an incredible epidemiology team."

"I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day. It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda," Aniston continued.

Aniston, who made her name on "Friends," also talked about the much-awaited reunion that millions watched earlier this year.

She and the rest of the cast, she said, decided "that's the last time we wait that long to see each other."

Being on "Friends," "was a unicorn of an experience," she said. "For whatever reason, we were all at the right place at the right time, and we created something that landed its little flag on a lot of people's hearts around the world."