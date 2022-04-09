Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again

Almost two decades after they called off their engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are ready to give it another try, the singer teased to fans Friday.

In a video shared with fans, Lopez showed off a diamond ring on her hand, saying, “You’re perfect.”

A representative for Lopez confirmed the engagement to NBC News on Saturday.

“Major announcement!!!!” Lopez tweeted before breaking the news, hinting that she had an “exciting and special story to share.” She directed people to “On the JLo” newsletter, which is where she shared the news and ring video.

Affleck and Lopez have been here before. The pair known as “Bennifer” were one of Hollywood’s hottest couples from 2002 to 2004. They called off their wedding days in advance and later broke up.

Each then married other people. Lopez was married to singer Marc Anthony, who she split with seven years later. Affleck married actor Jennifer Garner, but in 2015 they announced they were divorcing after 10 years of marriage.

Though they never made it to the altar the first time around, Affleck and Lopez were not on bad terms. He told The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast last year that they remained friends.

The couple was reunited last year, but initially kept their romance under wraps. Earlier this year, however, they celebrated their love openly at the premiere for Lopez's latest movie, "Marry Me."

A marriage, if it happens, would bring plenty of star power along with it. Affleck, known for his roles in many films, directed “Argo” which in 2013 won the Oscar for best picture.

Lopez is one of the most recognizable names in pop music, with hits like “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” “I’m Real” and “Jenny from the Block." She delivered a critically acclaimed performance in the 2019 film "Hustlers," and Affleck reportedly told a New York Times journalist that she should have been nominated for an Oscar.