'Jeopardy!' contestant trolls guest host Aaron Rodgers about NFC Championship loss

"Jeopardy!" guest host Aaron Rodgers appeared to be caught off guard Monday after a contestant took the opportunity to dredge up a painful memory from the Green Bay Packers quarterback's past.

In the “Final Jeopardy” round, contestant Scott Shewfelt didn't answer the last clue about daytime television personalities.

Instead, he asked Rodgers about a controversial field goal during last season’s NFC Championship game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which ultimately ended the Packers’ season — and their ticket to the Super Bowl.

"Who wanted to kick that field goal?" Shewfelt wrote.

Scott Shewfelt decided it was time to troll the star quarterback. NBC

Rodgers initially appeared stunned before momentarily looking down with a smile plastered on his face.

"That is a great question," he said as he laughed. "Should be correct, but unfortunately for this game today, that's incorrect."

Rodgers made his debut on Monday as the show's host. He is expected to host for the next two weeks, according to the "Jeopardy!" website.

A series of guest hosts, including award-winning journalists and celebrities, were announced after longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek died late last year from cancer.

Among the expected guest hosts are CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and NBC's "TODAY" show co-host Savannah Guthrie.