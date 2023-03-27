Jeremy Renner walks in new video nearly 3 months after snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner is taking big steps toward his recovery from a snowplow accident in January that left him with critical injuries.

The actor on Sunday shared a video showing him walking on a treadmill, marking the first time fans have seen Renner on his feet since the life-threatening accident nearly three months ago.

“Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will,” he captioned the post on Instagram stories.

He shared the same video on Twitter, writing he now has to find “other things” to occupy his time so his body can recover.

Renner, 52, was towing his nephew’s truck out of the snow on a private road near his house in Reno, Nevada, when the accident happened, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a report released in January.

The snowplow began sliding down a hill, and Renner got out without employing the emergency brake and was run over trying to stop the vehicle, according to the report.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and broke more than 30 bones during the incident, he said at the time.

Renner returned home from the hospital on Jan. 16, and has posted regular updates on his recovery on social media for his fans.

Last month, the actor posted a video on Instagram stories of him pedaling on a stationary bike with his left leg. He also shared a photo of “The Book of Awakening” by Mark Nepo, writing in the caption that he was also focusing on his mental recovery.

Weeks after the accident, he shared that his workouts and New Year’s resolutions had all changed.

“Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love,” he said in an Instagram post.

“Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.”

Renner is known for his role as Hawkeye as part of Marvel’s Avengers squad. He is also a two-time Oscar nominee for his performances in “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.”