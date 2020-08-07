Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jerry Falwell, Jr. announced Friday he's taking an indefinite leave of absence from his leadership positions at Liberty University, the school his father founded in 1971.

The institution said in a statement that its executive committee requested that he take leave indefinitely from his roles as president and chancellor.

It school said he agreed, "effective immediately."

The move follows his latest controversy — a photo he posted to his Instagram from a vacation in which his shirt was up and he was holding a glass of dark liquid. The image showed him standing next to a woman and his pants appeared to be unzipped.

He deleted the post and apologized.

Speaking to WLNI talk radio in Lynchburg, Virginia, where the university is located, Falwell said the woman in the photo was pregnant and the jeans he was wearing didn't fit, leading to an awkward image.

"I had on a pair of jeans I hadn’t worn in a long time, so I couldn’t get mine zipped either," he said. "I just put my belly out like hers."

He apologized, however, for embarrassing the woman in the photo by posting it. He identified her only as his wife's assistant. "I apologized to everybody," Falwell told the station.

U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-North Carolina, a former Liberty instructor, said on Twitter Thursday that Falwell's "ongoing behavior" was "appalling."

"I'm convinced Falwell should step down," he said.

On Friday he applauded the university for making "the right call" in requesting Falwell take leave. "Liberty is such an important institution to our nation, our next generation of leaders & faith," the congressman said on Twitter.

The university's statement did not address the matter directly. Falwell also had to apologize in June for posting a photo on Twitter of someone in blackface.

And in May, Reuters reported that Fallwell once sought the help of Michael Cohen, former personal attorney of President Donald Trump, to destroy private photographs he did not want revealed to the world.

Liberty University is one of the world's largest evangelical Christian institutions.