Jerry Harris of Netflix's 'Cheer' arrested on a child pornography charge

Jerry Harris, a breakout star of Netflix’s docuseries “Cheer,” was arrested to face a charge of production of child pornography, according to federal prosecutors.

Harris is expected to appear in federal court in Chicago on Thursday, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Fitzpatrick with Northern District of Illinois. Court records were not immediately available for Harris.

The 21-year-old allegedly solicited child pornography images and videos from two 14-year-old twin boys on multiple occasions, according to a complaint filed against Harris on Thursday. One of the boys told authorities that Harris had solicited oral sex from him in a bathroom during a cheerleading event they both attended.

Jerry Harris at BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" on Jan. 30, 2020 in New York City. Manny Carabel / Getty Images file

It was unclear if Harris has legal representation. A spokesperson for Harris denied the allegations when they were first reported on Monday.

“We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager,” the statement said.

The boys are minors who are considered victims of sexual assault and were not identified in the complaint.

According to the complaint, Harris contacted one of the boys on Instagram in 2018, when he was 19 and the boys were 13-year-olds. One of the boys said he sent nude photographs to Harris through Snapchat and began communicating with him on FaceTime, where Harris asked him to further expose himself.

Forensic investigations into the twins' phones showed text messages and Snapchat communications between the boys and Harris, according to the complaint. Harris confirmed to investigators during a voluntary interview Monday that the phone number on the boys' phones was his, the complaint said.

In a communication dated February 7 of this year, one of the boys asked Harris why he blocked him from Snapchat, to which Harris allegedly responded that he didn't think it would be a good idea to remain friends on the platform, the complaint said.

"I’m sorry for what I’ve done in the past. I don’t think it’s a good idea we be friends on Snap," Harris said, according to the complaint.

Production of child pornography is punishable by a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years under federal law.

The Chicago Tribune first reported on Mondaythat Harris was under an FBI investigation for soliciting minors. The FBI confirmed to NBC News that its officers had conducted a “court-authorized law enforcement activity” in the Naperville area on Monday.

Harris was one of the many breakout stars of the Netflix original series “Cheer,” which followed a group of student cheerleaders at Navarro College in Texas while they prepared for competition. “Cheer” quickly became a social media sensation as viewers were fascinated by the rigorous training required by the young athletes as well as their own individual stories.

Harris was beloved on social media for his “mat talk,” which is what those on the sideline scream to their fellow teammates to encourage them through difficult stunts and maneuvers. Fans also expressed sympathy for the young man upon learning that Harris’ mother died while he was still a teenager in high school.

He told NBC OUT in February that it was his "cheer family" who helped him while his mother, his primary guardian, battled lung cancer and who took him in after her death.

“They helped me out through a lot growing up,” Harris said. “Cheer is my outlook on life, and I use that as my safe place to get away from all of my other problems … they just uplifted me, and made me feel better, and just made me feel like I had support and I wasn't alone.”