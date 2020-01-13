Jersey City kosher market attackers had bomb and could've killed 'dozens,' officials say

The man and woman who gunned down a New Jersey police officer and three bystanders inside a kosher market last month were carrying explosives that could have led to even more deaths, authorities said Monday.
Francine Graham and David Anderson had a bomb in their van and could have harmed people up to five football fields away, had they not been killed in a shootout and standoff with police on Dec. 10, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.
New Jersey's top federal law enforcement official said the killing of Graham and Anderson “probably saved dozens if not more lives.”
"We further confirm that this was in fact a hate crime and episode of domestic terrorism," Carpenito said.
It wasn't revealed what targets Graham and Anderson might have been considering, but Carpenito said they had done research on a Jewish community center in Bayonne.
The bloodshed began that day when Jersey City police Det. Joseph Seals was killed after he approached Graham and Anderson in connection to a livery cab driver's slaying the prior weekend, officials have said.
The duo then made their way to the JC Koshoper Supermarket on Martin Luther King Boulevard during what officials have described as a hate-fueled terror spree.
Those killed inside the store were Mindy Ferencz, 31, Douglas "Miguel" Rodriguez, 49, and Moshe Deutsch, 24.
Ferencz ran JC Kosher Supermarket with her husband. Rodriguez, an immigrant from Ecuador, has been hailed as a hero for ushering customers to safety before he was killed.