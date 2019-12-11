Jersey City suspects 'targeted' kosher store where 3 died; motive unknown, officials say

Two suspects who opened fire at a kosher grocery store in Jersey City, New Jersey, where three died "targeted" the market, officials said.
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said at a news conference on Wednesday morning that security footage from the Tuesday incident showed the shooters traveling slowly through the streets in a U-Haul van, stopping outside the store armed with long guns and immediately opening fire.
"So, there were multiple other people on the streets," Public Safety Director James Shea said. "There were many other targets available to them that they bypassed to attack that place. So it was, clearly, that was their target, and they intended to harm people inside there."
Shea emphasized that the shooters' motive is not yet clear and is under investigation.
Three civilians were found dead inside the store following what became an hourslong standoff and shootout between police and the suspects.
The only victim who has been identified so far is Jersey City police Det. Joseph Seals, 39.
On Tuesday, sources and officials said Seals was killed after police investigating a murder approached the two shooting suspects and one of them opened fire, hitting the officer in the head.
At Wednesday's press conference, Shea and Fulop declined to discuss how the detective's death may have been connected to the grocery store shooting.
Shea told reporters Wednesday that police in the area responded to the store immediately, likely saving more people from being killed.
"The streets were filled with people and the school was filled with people and we have to assume that they would have continued attacking people," he said.