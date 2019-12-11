Jersey City suspects targeted kosher store where 3 died, officials say

Two suspects who opened fire at a kosher grocery store in Jersey City, New Jersey, where three died targeted the market, officials said. One of them had a social media page with anti-Jewish writings.
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said at a news conference on Wednesday morning that security footage from the Tuesday incident showed the shooters traveling slowly through the streets in a U-Haul van, stopping outside the store armed with long guns and immediately opening fire.
"There were multiple other people on the streets," Public Safety Director James Shea said. "There were many other targets available to them that they bypassed to attack that place. So it was, clearly, that was their target, and they intended to harm people inside there."
Four law enforcement sources familiar with the case identified the suspects as David Anderson and Francine Graham.
According to three sources, Anderson was a one-time follower of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement and his social media pages include anti-police and anti-Jewish writings. Investigators are looking to see if it was Anderson himself who posted that material.
Inside the van used by Anderson and Graham was a note with religious writings, the three sources said.
Shea emphasized that the shooters' motive is not yet clear and is under investigation.
Three civilians were found dead inside the store following what became an hourslong standoff and shootout between police and the suspects. The shooters, who sources described as a man and woman, were also found dead.
The only victim who has been identified so far is Jersey City police Det. Joseph Seals, 39.
On Tuesday, sources and officials said Seals was killed after police investigating a murder approached the two shooting suspects and one of them opened fire, hitting the officer in the head. Police chief Mike Kelly said that authorities believe the detective was shot while trying to stop the suspects.
At Wednesday's press conference, Shea and Fulop declined to discuss how the detective's death may have been connected to the grocery store shooting.
Seals had been with the department since 2006 and was a married father of five children.
In a tweet Tuesday, Fulop called Seals a "great cop," saying he is probably "responsible for more guns being removed from the streets than any. He was an officer that loved JC, was involved in the city, and one that everyone knew regardless of their precinct."
Shea told reporters Wednesday that police in the area responded to the store immediately, likely saving more people from being killed.
"The streets were filled with people and the school was filled with people and we have to assume that they would have continued attacking people," he said.