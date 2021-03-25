Jessica Walter, star of 'Arrested Development' and 'Archer,' dies at 80

Jessica Walter, the veteran actor who played comically self-involved matriarchs in both "Arrested Development" and "Archer," has died, her family said Thursday. She was 80.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica," daughter Brooke Bowman said in statement.

"A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre.”

Younger fans of Walter will know her best for playing Lucille Bluth, who regularly stole scenes with absurdly cruel and cutting comments about her on-screen children in the critically acclaimed sitcom "Arrested Development."

"She was a force, and her talent and timing were unmatched," said "Arrested" co-star Tony Hale, who played her son, Buster Bluth. "Rest In Peace Mama Bluth."

Walter also gained acclaim with contemporary audiences for her wry voiceover work in the animated FXX series, "Archer," playing Malory Archer, the hard-drinking mother of super spy Sterling Archer.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.