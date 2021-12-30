JetBlue cancels 1,280 flights through mid-January due to expected Covid spike

JetBlue Airways will cancel about 1,280 flights between now and January, in expectation of continued Covid-19 outbreaks brought on by the omicron variant, the airline said Thursday.

The cutbacks are targeted for scheduled flights between Thursday and Jan. 13, CNBC reported.

This busy holiday travel season has been plagued by canceled flights through the U.S. and world as airlines struggle with staffing shortages, trigged by increases in Covid-19 cases.

There are already at least 2,561 flight cancellations worldwide on Thursday, with 1,056 of those incidents involving U.S.-bound or -based journeys, according to tracking service FlightAware.

