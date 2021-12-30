IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

JetBlue cancels 1,280 flights through mid-January due to expected Covid spike

The virus' continued spread has impacted thousands of Americans this holiday season.
Image: FILE PHOTO: JetBlue Airways aircraft are pictured at departure gates at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York
JetBlue Airways aircraft are pictured at departure gates at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.Fred Prouser / Reuters file
By David K. Li and Jay Blackman

JetBlue Airways will cancel about 1,280 flights between now and January, in expectation of continued Covid-19 outbreaks brought on by the omicron variant, the airline said Thursday.

The cutbacks are targeted for scheduled flights between Thursday and Jan. 13, CNBC reported.

This busy holiday travel season has been plagued by canceled flights through the U.S. and world as airlines struggle with staffing shortages, trigged by increases in Covid-19 cases.

There are already at least 2,561 flight cancellations worldwide on Thursday, with 1,056 of those incidents involving U.S.-bound or -based journeys, according to tracking service FlightAware.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.

