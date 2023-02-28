The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a “close call” between a JetBlue flight that was preparing to land and a Learjet that took off without clearance Monday night at Boston Logan International Airport, the agency said in a statement.

The incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. ET Monday night, the FAA said.

“According to a preliminary review, the pilot of a Learjet 60 took off without clearance while JetBlue Flight 206 was preparing to land on an intersecting runway,” the statement said.

The FAA added: “An air traffic controller instructed the pilot of the Learjet to line up and wait on Runway 9 while the JetBlue Embraer 190 landed on Runway 4-Right, which intersects Runway 9. The Learjet pilot read back the instructions clearly but began a takeoff roll instead. The pilot of the JetBlue aircraft took evasive action and initiated a climb-out as the Learjet crossed the intersection."

"The FAA will determine the closest proximity between the two aircraft as part of the investigation," the statement said.

Representatives for JetBlue and Learjet were not immediately reached for comment Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.