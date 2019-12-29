Jewish community grapples with how to stem growing anti-Semitic violence

After five people were stabbed at a rabbi’s home during a Hanukkah celebration over the weekend, the Jewish community in New York and around the U.S, is grappling with how to stem growing anti-Semitic violence.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the Saturday night attack on a Hasidic Jewish community in Monsey, New York, “domestic terrorism,” and directed state police to increase patrols in Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods across the state.
Four Jewish elected officials in New York asked the governor to go a step further, calling for him on Sunday to declare a state of emergency iand deploy the national guard to “visibly patrol and protect” Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods. New York Senator Chuck Schumer said Sunday he wanted a federal investigation of the attack.
The calls for increased security come after at least eight attacks this month on Jewish people in New York City, and a deadly attack at a kosher supermarket in nearby Jersey City, New Jersey. The suspect in the Monsey stabbing, Grafton Thomas, 37, was arrested in Harlem on Saturday night, two hours after the attack.
The stabbing highlights the physical violence many Hasidic Jews, whose Judaism is often made visible by their clothing and hair, have been facing. Many are terrified, Jewish leaders and and community members said.
But beyond their fear, they are grappling with what to do about the mounting violence and are divided over some of the solutions being discussed.
“We are not quite sure what to do because we aren’t used to this,” said Rabbi Jon Kelsen, the dean of Yeshivat Chovevei Torah, a modern orthodox rabbinical school in New York.
Kelsen has seen increased security over the past few years and imagines the efforts will be doubled down after a Hanukkah full of so much violence.
“People are trying to have security without turning synagogues into lockdowns,” Kelsen said, adding it’s a challenge to create a secure space that is also welcoming to outsiders, and he hopes people can find a balance.
The attacks are “symptoms of something deeper,” Kelsen said, but it’s hard to speculate their exact cause. “We have to maintain dialogue across communities as we maintain security.”
But when calls for more security usually mean increased police presence, some fear more security might hinder the dialogue that Kelsen said is so important.
Audrey Sasson, the executive director of Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, a New York City-based, left-wing “movement to dismantle racism and economic exploitation,” says more police is an understandable reaction to the violence and one that simultaneously worries her.
“Of course we all need to feel safe, that’s fundamental and there is no arguing with that," she said. "But how do we get there?”
Sasson said her group is multi-racial, as is the Jewish community at large, and many Jewish people wouldn’t feel safer with greater police presence.
“Right now, the tools we have for safety is more police and more guns,” Sasson said, “but the question for me is how can we build other tools?”
Those tools, according to Sasson and JFREJ, are: making sure the Jewish community is in a coalition with other targeted communities; having a better system for reporting violence that doesn’t rely so heavily on police; creating community-led transformative justice projects; and implementing non-punitive and restorative-oriented approaches to violence.
Sasson acknowledged that this vision is long term, and she does not discount the desire for more police presence from people living in fear after "the whole holiday was marked by attacks."
This point is particularly important, said Eric Ward, executive director of the Western States Center, a progressive nonprofit.
“You can't tell a community that is being physically assaulted that they can’t increase law enforcement response but then offer them nothing in response,” Ward said.
Still, Ward, who has studied anti-Semitism extensively, acknowledged it’s not that simple.
“We know increased policing brings increased racial profiling,” he said, adding that high police presence to protect Jews “is likely to be seen as feeding into black and Jewish tension.”
He said now more than ever, civil rights leaders who aren’t Jewish, like himself, need to acknowledge that a minority community is “living in substantial fear” and speak out against anti-Semitism.
“We have to come together as communities, and continue to set a moral barrier against hate crimes, racial discrimination and racial harassment,” Ward said.
Ward said education around anti-Semitism is another crucial aspect of the solution.
“There needs to be more of a prioritization of education around anti-Semitism,” Ward said. “Folks don’t know what to say and don't understand how anti-Semitism functions in America.” This often leads to a slow response, he said.
While leaders and community members wrestle with long-term solutions, in the short term, showing up for grieving community members is crucial.
On Sunday evening, hundreds of people gathered in Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn to express their support and solidarity for the victims of the Monsey attack and to celebrate the final night of Hanukkah.
“There are radical questions to be asked about the state of Jewish people in America, but we aren't at any point where the answers,” Rabbi Kelsen said.
In the meantime, he said, Hasidic Jews who have been victim to the violence should know that “the broader Jewish community is firmly thinking of them, and that our thoughts and hearts are with them this holiday, and we wish them a powerful and resilient eighth night of Hanukkah.”