Jewish student with autism had swastika carved onto his back, mother says

The FBI said it is in contact with authorities in Las Vegas after a woman said her Jewish son, who has autism, had a swastika carved onto his back.

"We are aware of the incident and are in regular contact with local authorities. If during the local investigation, information comes to light of a potential federal civil rights violation, the FBI is prepared to investigate," the agency said in a statement Saturday.

The woman told COLlive.com that her son, a student at Clark High School, came home on March 9 with the hate symbol etched into his skin. The woman, who told the outlet that she wanted to remain anonymous, said the 17-year-old is nonverbal, uses a service dog and has someone to assist him at all times.

"My son is the only student I know of who wears a Kippah at the school," she told the outlet, referring to the cap worn by Jewish men and boys.

The mother said she emailed the school about what happened and then filed a report on March 13 with the Clark County School District Police. She also alleged that her son's service dog's equipment bag had been tampered with, COLlive.com reports.

The school and the district police could not immediately be reached by NBC News on Saturday. School officials told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in a statement that police conducted an investigation which included interviewing staff and reviewing camera footage and found "no evidence that would indicate the origin of the injuries."

"We will not tolerate discriminatory behaviors that contradict an inclusive community and impact student safety and well-being," the statement said. "If anyone has any additional information related to this case, we urge them to contact school police immediately."

The mother told COLlive.com that she pulled her son out of the school because she fears it is an unsafe environment.

Jolie Brislin, the regional director for Anti-Defamation League Nevada, condemned what she called a "violent, antisemitic act."

"Not only was this student targeted for his identifiable faith, but he was particularly vulnerable due to his disability," Brislin said in a statement. "This incident illustrates points of intersectionality in how hate can show itself across marginalized communities."

Brislin said the organization has been in communication with the district and law enforcement and is working with the school "to provide antisemitism education."

"Schools should be no place for hate, and no student should be made to feel unsafe or threatened," the statement read.