Jillian Michaels says political correctness is glamorizing obesity

Jillian Michaels, who rose to fame as a fitness coach on the weight-loss competition series "The Biggest Loser," said in an interview with Women's Health U.K. that "we’re politically correct to the point of endangering people."
"Yes, we want to be inclusive of everyone [and respect that] everyone comes in all different shapes and sizes," Michaels told the magazine. "That nobody should ever be body shamed or fat shamed or excluded and that everyone is equally deserving and should feel equally valuable."
"But obesity in itself is not something that should be glamorized," she continued. "But we’ve become so politically correct that no one wants to say it."
Michaels, 45, who appears on the cover of the magazine's January/February 2020 issue, also said she believes a show like "The Biggest Loser," which ran for 17 seasons on NBC, would not run in its same form today.
"I think the world has shifted to a place where that format and messaging is considered fat shaming," she said. "But it isn’t, and it’s not meant to be. Now we’ve gone so far in the opposite direction."
Her comments were met with criticism and praise on Twitter.
"Oh goody, @JillianMichaels is here to try to bring fat-shaming back into vogue," one Twitter user wrote.
Others credited Michaels and "The Biggest Loser" with helping them to live a healthier lifestyle.
"I love the way she's so strong and honest," a Twitter user said.
"The Biggest Loser" will be rebooted on the USA network in January after a revamp and years-long hiatus.