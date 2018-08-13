Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart, former pro-wrestler, dies at 63

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, an ex-WWE star known as the powerhouse of the Hart Foundation during the 1980s, has died.

He was 63.

Neidhart fell at his home in Wesley Chapel, Florida and struck his head and "succumbed to his injury" on Monday, the Pasco Sheriff's Office said, according to the Associated Press. No foul play was suspected.

Neidhart was one of the founding members of the Hart Foundation with his brother-in-law, Bret “Hit Man” Hart. Neidhart's daughter is current WWE wrestler Natalya.

Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart. WWE

In a statement announcing his death, the WWE said “Neidhart last competed in WWE in 1997 but his legacy lives on today through his daughter, Natalya, who displays her father’s signature charisma and toughness every time she steps in the ring.”

During his time inside the ring, Neidhart was best known as a tag team wrestler alongside Hart. The duo won two WWE World Tag Team Championships together. Neidhart was also recognizable for his pink and black wrestling singlet, maniacal laugh and goatee.

Hart tweeted, “Stunned and saddened. I just don’t have the words right now.”