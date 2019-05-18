Breaking News Emails
Jimmy Carter won't be teaching Sunday school after all.
The 39th president's beloved Sunday sessions at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, were set to resume following his release from a hospital Thursday. Carter, 94, broke his hip and underwent replacement surgery.
On Saturday, Deanna Congileo, spokeswoman for the Atlanta-based Carter Center, said Carter would not be rushing back to the lectern after all.
"Though he is progressing well, he underestimated the amount of time he would need to recover from his recent hip replacement," she said in a statement. "He and his wife, Rosalynn, appreciate everyone's support and prayers and apologize for any inconvenience to those who traveled to hear his lesson."
The former president has taught several hundred Sunday school classes at Maranthana.
Carter's niece, Kim Fuller, was scheduled to teach in his stead Sunday. Carter is quoted in the statement as saying, "No one will be disappointed."
In 2015, Carter said doctors found melanoma in his brain after he had surgery to remove a cancerous part of his liver. The next year, citing the drug Keytruda, Carter said he was cancer-free.