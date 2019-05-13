Breaking News Emails
Former President Jimmy Carter is recovering from surgery to repair a broken hip after he fell Monday at his Georgia home.
Carter, 94, was being treated at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, according to a statement from The Carter Center. The former president fell as he was leaving to go turkey hunting Monday morning.
"President Carter said his main concern is that turkey season ends this week, and he has not reached his limit," the statement said. "He hopes the State of Georgia will allow him to rollover the unused limit to next year."
The former president's surgeon said the operation was successful, and Carter's wife, Rosalynn, was with him, according to The Carter Center.
Carter, the 39th president of the United States, announced in August 2015 that he had been diagnosed with cancer. After going through treatment, Carter told his church in December of that year that he was cancer free. He ceased treatment in March 2016.