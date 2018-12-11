Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Kalhan Rosenblatt

Tens of thousands of pounds of Jimmy Dean meat products possibly containing pieces of metal have been recalled, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The recall of more than 29,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat pork and poultry sausage links products was announced on Monday following several complaints made to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

No injuries have been reported to the Food Safety and Inspection Service, but five consumer complaints about the product containing metal prompted the recall.

A press release from the USDA specifies the product being recalled as 23.4-ounce pouches of “Jimmy Dean HEAT ’n SERVE Original SAUSAGE LINKS Made with Pork & Turkey” with a "Use By" date of Jan. 31, 19.

The USDA said anyone who has the product in their freezer should throw it away or return it to the place where they bought it.

Jimmy Dean spokesman Worth Sparkman told NBC New York "there's always a little post investigation" and that the FSIS will at some point publish the list of states and retailers where the potentially contaminated products were sold.

A USDA spokeswoman confirmed that list will be posted on the FSIS website when available.