Jo Lasorda, wife of Hall of Fame Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, dies at 91

She died at home Monday night, more than eight months after her husband's death, the Los Angeles Dodgers said Tuesday.
Jo Lasorda, wife of Los Angeles Dodgers' manager Tommy Lasorda, leans up to give him a good luck kiss on the start of his 35th season with the Dodger organization in Los Angeles in this April 4, 1984.
Jo Lasorda, wife of Los Angeles Dodgers' manager Tommy Lasorda, leans up to give him a good luck kiss on the start of his 35th season with the Dodger organization in Los Angeles in this April 4, 1984.Lennox Mclendon / AP file
By The Associated Press

She died Monday night at her home in Fullerton, the team said Tuesday. No cause of death was given.

The former Joan Miller met Tommy Lasorda at a minor league baseball game in her hometown of Greenville, South Carolina, where he was playing for the Spinners. They wed on April 14, 1950, a union that lasted 70 years until Tommy’s death in January at age 93.

Lasorda is survived by daughter Laura and granddaughter Emily, as well as sister Gladys Reeves of Greenville. She was preceded in death by son Tom Jr.

