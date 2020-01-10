Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen arrested in star-studded climate change protest on Capitol Hill

Jane Fonda's weekly "Fire Drill Fridays" demonstration are moving from Washington D.C. to Los Angeles.

Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen join Jane Fonda's climate change protest

Jan. 10, 202001:56

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Alexandra Bacallao and David K. Li

WASHINGTON — Oscar-nominated actor Joaquin Phoenix and Emmy award winner Martin Sheen were arrested Friday at Jane Fonda's weekly climate change protest on Capitol Hill.

The actors, taking part in the "Fire Drill Fridays" protest, marched up Capitol Hill steps and failed to disperse as police had ordered, leading to their arrests.

Actress and activist Jane Fonda talks with actor Martin Sheen outside the U.S. Capitol during a protest on climate change on Jan. 10, 2020.Jacquelyn Martin / AP

"We are called to find something in our lives worth fighting for ... something that can lift up this nation and all its people to that place, where the heart is without fear and the head is held high, where knowledge is free," Sheen told supporters.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

Sheen is best known for his work on the long-running, critically acclaimed NBC drama "The West Wing," picking up six Emmy nominations playing President Josiah Bartlet. The group called Sheen "OUR President" in posting part of his speech online. Sheen also co-stars alongside Fonda on the Netflix comedy "Grace and Frankie".

Phoenix, who this past Sunday won the Golden Globe for best actor in a movie for his work in "Joker," is considered an Oscar favorite for the best actor award.

The actor told protesters any small effort to benefit the environment is helpful. Phoenix is also supporting Veganuary, a campaign to get people to move toward adopting a plant-based diet.

"I struggle so much with what I can do at times. There are things that I can't avoid. I flew a plane out here .. last night," he said. "But one thing that I can do is change my eating habits and so I just want to urge all of you to join me in that."

Fonda has been leading the Capitol Hill protests since October and Friday was the final one in Washington. The operation is set to move to Los Angeles.

Alexandra Bacallao reported from Washington and David K. Li from New York

Alexandra Bacallao
Image: David K. LiDavid K. Li

David K. Li is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.